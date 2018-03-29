St. Peter’s Church: Good Friday 30th March. 10.30am messychurch@thecentre. A chance for families together to learn about Easter whilst being creative, having fun and eating together. 2.00pm A Good Friday Reflection. A service built around Jesus’s words from the cross that through music, quiet reflection, meditation, hymns and songs will help us to focus on the death of Christ on the Cross.

Sunday 1st April Easter Sunday 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP) 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

ARDINGLY HISTORY SOCIETY: welcomes Mr. Peter Lovett on the 11th April when he will give an illustrated talk on ‘The Influence of Invasions on the English Language’ at 7.45pm in Hapstead Hall. Non members welcome £3.

Film Club We’re very pleased to confirm that the next film at Hapstead Hall will be the award-winning Darkest Hour on Thursday 12th April. As this will, no doubt, be a very popular film we strongly advise you to purchase tickets in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office to avoid disappointment.

The door at Hapstead Hall will open at 7.00pm and the film starts at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available before the film and during the 15 minute interval. Please don’t forget to invite your friends, relatives and neighbours, too.

Ardingly Cricket Club: winter nets will be at Ardingly College: March 31st - 6 - 8pm, April 17th - 8.30 to 10 pm, April 24th - 8.30 to 10 pm

Ardingly Gardening Club: all welcome. Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.