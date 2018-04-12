We’re very pleased: to confirm that the next film at Hapstead Hall will be the award-winning Darkest Hour tonight, Thursday 12th April. As this will, no doubt, be a very popular film we strongly advise you to purchase tickets in advance for £6 from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office to avoid disappointment.

The door at Hapstead Hall will open at 7.00pm and the film starts at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available before the film and during the 15 minute interval. Please don’t forget to invite your friends, relatives and neighbours, too.

Ardingly Cricket Club: winter nets will be at Ardingly College: April 17th - 8.30 to 10 pm. April 24th - 8.30 to 10 pm

Annual Parish Meeting: Tuesday, 24th April 2018 from 7.30pm

Residents are invited to the Annual Parish Meeting to be held in Hapstead Hall on the 24th April 2018 from 7.30pm. The meeting gives residents the opportunity to meet Councillors and ask questions and hear the annual reports. In addition the Council have invited speakers to attend who will be talking about topics of local interest. Refreshments will be provided, and we look forward to seeing you there. For further details contact the Parish Clerk on 01444 226209.

Ardingly Gardening Club: all welcome. Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 15th April. 8.00am Holy Communion(BCP). 10.15am Morning Praise