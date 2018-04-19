Ardingly Cricket Club winter nets will be at Ardingly College: April 24th - 8.30 to 10 pm

Annual Parish Meeting: Tuesday, 24th April 2018 from 7.30pm. Residents are invited to the Annual Parish Meeting to be held in Hapstead Hall on the 24th April 2018 from 7.30pm. The meeting gives residents the opportunity to meet Councillors and ask questions and hear the annual reports. In addition the Council have invited speakers to attend who will be talking about topics of local interest. Refreshments will be provided, and we look forward to seeing you there. For further details contact the Parish Clerk on 01444 226209.

Ardingly Gardening Club: all welcome. Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 22nd April. 8am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) With prayer for healing and wholeness.