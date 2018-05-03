St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 6th May. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Sunday@thecentre a café-style service in the Church Centre. Refreshments served from 10.00am and throughout the service. Worship begins at 10.15am. 6.30pm “Open to God” a quiet, meditative service in Church for the end of the day.

Ardingly Gardening Club: all welcome. Thurs 3 May at 7.30 pm - Growing for the Kitchen by P W Patton Hapstead Hall, Ardingly free entry.

Growing the many delicious and interesting fruit, vegetables, herbs and salad crops for the table, with some ideas on preserving and extending the use and production of crops over the whole year.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7pm and 10pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.