St. Peter’s Church: Pentecost (Whit) Sunday 20th May. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Morning Praise

Ardingly District NSPCC: Birchanger Gardens will be open for the Ardingly NSPCC on Sunday 20th May from 2-00p.m.-5.00p.m. It is a wonderful opportunity to see these beautiful and special gardens and tea and homemade cakes will be available. The gardens are located 2 miles east of the A23 at Handcross on the B2110 Handcross RH17 6KJY. It is 2 miles north of Balcombe. There is free car parking and Entrance is £5, Children free, dogs on leads. It will be well signposted.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.