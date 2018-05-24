To all residents: young and old who have taken the time to participate in Ardingly’s ‘safer streets week’ by creating a magnificent selection of scarecrows, a BIG THANK YOU, they are all superb.

Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

St. Peter’s Church: Trinity Sunday 27th May. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) with prayer for healing and wholeness.