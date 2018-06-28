Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 1st July. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Sunday@thecentre. A café-style service in the Church Centre for everyone. Refreshments served from 10.00am. Worship begins at 10.15am. 6.30pm “Open to God” A quiet meditative service in Church for the end of the day.