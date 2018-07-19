Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Parish Council: are looking for a new member to join the Parish Council which meets once a month on a Tuesday evening, with additional Committee meetings. The Council is responsible for managing the Parish precept, considering local planning applications, maintaining the Recreation Ground and its amenities and representing residents’ views and interests locally and nationally. If you are interested in becoming involved and think you have the time and enthusiasm please contact the Parish Clerk for further information or apply in writing to ardinglypc@hotmail.co.uk or 01444 226209. The closing date for applications is the 20th August at 12 noon. Please note to To be eligible you must qualify under one of the provisions of Section 79 of the Local Government Act 1972, i.e. - be on the electoral register for the Parish; have owned or rented land in the Parish for 12 months; have worked in the Parish for 12 months; have lived in the Parish or within 3 miles of the Parish boundary for 12 months; must be 18 years of age or over. Please note members are bound by the Local Government Code of Conduct.

SAVE THE DATE!!!!: Ardingly Summer Fete & Fun Run Sunday, 9th September 2018. More information to follow

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 22nd July, 8.00am Morning Prayer (BCP), 10.15am Morning Praise