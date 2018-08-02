Bowls: Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club every Friday evening in the village hall between 7pm and 10pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Local democracy: Ardingly Parish Council is looking for a new member to join the Parish Council which meets once a month on a Tuesday evening, with additional committee meetings. The council is responsible for managing the Parish precept, considering local planning applications, maintaining the Recreation Ground and its amenities and representing residents’ views and interests locally and nationally. If you are interested in becoming involved and think you have the time and enthusiasm please contact the parish Clerk for further information or apply in writing to ardinglypc@hotmail.co.uk or 01444 226209. The closing date for applications is the 20th August at noon. Please note to To be eligible you must qualify under one of the provisions of Section 79 of the Local Government Act 1972, ie. - be on the electoral register for the Parish; have owned or rented land in the Parish for 12 months; have worked in the Parish for 12 months; have lived in the Parish or within 3 miles of the Parish boundary for 12 months; must be 18 years of age or over. Please note members are bound by the Local Government Code of Conduct.

SAVE THE DATE: Ardingly Summer Fete and Fun Run Sunday, September 9 2018.

Church service: St. Peter’s Church, Sunday, August 5, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Morning Praise

NGS: Ham Cottage in Highbrook will be participating in the National Garden Scheme ‘Gardens and Health Week’ which takes place between August 18-24 2018. Gardens and Health Week is dedicated to promoting the positive impact gardens can have on health and wellbeing. It’s aimed at giving free entry to groups of people who would not normally have the opportunity to explore one of the beautiful NGS gardens. In addition to free entry for group visits, The Koorana Centre in Ardingly will be providing three fun and exciting activities for all ages to enjoy which include an art workshop, a family nature trail and an evening of relaxation and meditation with all profit going to the NGS charities. Tickets for these activities can be booked through the eventbrite link on the Koorana Centre website www.thekooranacentre.com. To book a free group visit please email info@thekooranacentre.com.Also, The Koorana Centre in Ardingly will host a special Vitality Day this September with the theme ‘Bring Nature In’, with talks and activities designed to help people of all ages learn about the benefits of bringing natural elements into our spaces. The event takes place from 11am until 4pm on Saturday September 8. Entry is by ticket bookable in advance, visit www.thekooranacentre.com for the eventbrite link and a percentage of sales will go to the project ‘Discover Yourself’ which supports the mental and emotional health of teenagers living in the local community.