Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Parish Council: are looking for a new member to join the Parish Council which meets once a month on a Tuesday evening, with additional Committee meetings. The Council is responsible for managing the Parish precept, considering local planning applications, maintaining the Recreation Ground and its amenities and representing residents’ views and interests locally and nationally. If you are interested in becoming involved and think you have the time and enthusiasm please contact the Parish Clerk for further information or apply in writing to ardinglypc@hotmail.co.uk or 01444 226209. The closing date for applications is the 20th August at 12 noon. Please note to To be eligible you must qualify under one of the provisions of Section 79 of the Local Government Act 1972, i.e. - be on the electoral register for the Parish; have owned or rented land in the Parish for 12 months; have worked in the Parish for 12 months; have lived in the Parish or within 3 miles of the Parish boundary for 12 months; must be 18 years of age or over. Please note members are bound by the Local Government Code of Conduct.

SAVE THE DATE!!!!: Ardingly Summer Fete & Fun Run Sunday, 9th September 2018. More information to follow

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 12th August, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW)

The next film: to be screened at Hapstead Hall will be the great hit of the summer, ‘Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again’ on Saturday 15th September. This is bound to be a highly popular film, so please don’t forget to purchase your tickets in advance! Tickets will be £6 each and will soon be made available from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office. The doors at Hapstead Hall will open at 7.00pm and the film starts at 7.30pm. Refreshments will be available before the film and during the 15 minute interval.

Ham Cottage in Highbrook: will be participating in the National Garden Scheme ‘Gardens and Health Week’ which takes place between 18-24 August 2018. Gardens and Health Week is dedicated to promoting the positive impact gardens can have on health and wellbeing. It’s aimed at giving free entry to groups of people who would not normally have the opportunity to explore one of the beautiful NGS gardens.

In addition to free entry for group visits, The Koorana Centre in Ardingly will be providing three fun and exciting activities for all ages to enjoy which include an art workshop, a family nature trail and an evening of relaxation and meditation with all profit going to the NGS charities. Tickets for these activities can be booked through the eventbrite link on the Koorana Centre website www.thekooranacentre.com.

To book a free group visit please email info@thekooranacentre.com.

Also, The Koorana Centre in Ardingly will host a special Vitality Day this September with the theme ‘Bring Nature In’, with talks and activities designed to help people of all ages learn about the benefits of bringing natural elements into our spaces.

The event takes place from 11am until 4pm on Saturday 8 September 2018.

Entry is by ticket bookable in advance, visit www.thekooranacentre.com for the eventbrite link and a percentage of sales will go to the project ‘Discover Yourself’ which supports the mental and emotional health of teenagers living in the local community.