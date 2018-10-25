Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

St. Peter’s Church: Saturday 27th October. 6.00pm Choral Evensong, sung by Fayrfax. Music by Ford, Tomkins, Rose and Harris. There will be a retiring collection in aid of Ardingly Old Jeshwang Association.

Sunday 28th October, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) with prayer for healing and wholeness.

A Service of Remembrance: at St Peters Church – 10.15hrs. Beacon Remembrance Evening to mark the centenary of the end of WW1 – 18.30hrs at the South of England Showground

On the 11th November 2018, the United Kingdom and its friends overseas will mark the day 100 years previously when the guns fell silent at the end of the Great War. The Queen’s Pageant Master has announced that there will be a Centenary Beacon lit at Westminster Abbey and is inviting communities across the country to hold their own remembrance ceremonies. Ardingly Parish Council is working with the support of the South of England Agricultural Society to hold a beacon lighting remembrance ceremony on the evening of the 11th November and invite all residents to attend. We are pleased that Revd John Crutchley and local schools will be involved with this event. The event is also supported by the Parish Council together with a grant from Mid Sussex District Council.

The next film: to be screened at Hapstead Hall tonight 25th October will be ‘Book Club’ featuring Hollywood stars including Jane Fonda, Diane Keaton, Candice Bergen, Richard Dreyfuss, Don Johnson and many more! The film follows four lifelong friends who have their lives forever changed after reading 50 Shades of Grey in their monthly book club. It’s great fun and wonderfully entertaining! As always, please don’t forget to purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets are £6 each and can be purchased from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office.

Hapstead Hall, Ardingly: Christmas Fayre. Saturday, 1st December 2018. 1pm - 4.30 pm. Many Christmas Stalls, Father Christmas - Grotto. Entry, £1 per adult, children free. 5.30 pm Christmas Carols. Mulled wine and Mince Pies

The Ardingly Christmas Theatrical Production: Widdershins Theatre Company. ‘Snow White, Rose Red & Bear Brown’. 3pm - Sunday 2nd December at Hapstead Hall, Ardingly. Suitable for all ages above 5 years old - tickets will soon be available at the Ardingly Post Office or at Fellows The Bakery, Ardingly - £6 for children (U16) or £8 for adults.