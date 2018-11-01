Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

A Service of Remembrance: at St Peters Church – 10.15hrs

Beacon Remembrance Evening to mark the centenary of the end of WW1 – 18.30hrs at the South of England Showground

On the 11th November 2018, the United Kingdom and its friends overseas will mark the day 100 years previously when the guns fell silent at the end of the Great War. The Queen’s Pageant Master has announced that there will be a Centenary Beacon lit at Westminster Abbey and is inviting communities across the country to hold their own remembrance ceremonies. Ardingly Parish Council is working with the support of the South of England Agricultural Society to hold a beacon lighting remembrance ceremony on the evening of the 11th November and invite all residents to attend. We are pleased that Revd John Crutchley and local schools will be involved with this event. The event is also supported by the Parish Council together with a grant from Mid Sussex District Council.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 4th November. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Sunday@thecentre a café-style service in the Church Centre, with refreshments served from 10.00am and throughout the service, our worship begins at 10.15am. 6.30pm “Open to God” Service in Church. “A Time to Remember”.. those we have loved and lost. We have already commended them to God but now we show our continued love as we remember with gratitude the gift of their lives to us.

ARDINGLY HISTORY SOCIETY: welcomes Mr. Graham Todd who will give an illustrated talk on ‘Bluebell Railway Update’ Hapstead Hall on Tuesday 13th November at 7.45pm

Come along to The Koorana Centre: in Ardingly for our upcoming Winter Wellbeing Market on Sunday 4 November.

This is a wonderful event dedicated to health, wellbeing, natural products and personal development. We love to have a wide variety of stalls providing products you wont find on the high street and for this wellbeing market we have some therapists and readers too! Reserve your free entry ticket today on eventbrite, we can’t wait to see you!

https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/winter-wellbeing-market-tickets-50636813071

Doors open 11am -4pm.

Hapstead Hall, Ardingly Christmas Fayre: Saturday, 1st December 2018 1pm - 4.30 pm. Many Christmas Stalls, Father Christmas - Grotto. Entry, £1 per adult, children free. 5.30 pm Christmas Carols. Mulled wine and Mince Pies

The Ardingly Christmas Theatrical Production: Widdershins Theatre Company. ‘Snow White, Rose Red & Bear Brown’. 3pm - Sunday 2nd December, Hapstead Hall, Ardingly

Suitable for all ages above 5 years old - tickets will soon be available at the Ardingly Post Office or at Fellows The Bakery, Ardingly - £6 for children (U16) or £8 for adults.