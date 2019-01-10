Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

Ardingly Film Club: are thrilled to confirm that the next film to be screened at Hapstead Hall, Ardingly, will be on Ttonight, Thursday 10th January and will be the fabulous cinema hit, Bohemian Rhapsody.

Tickets will be £6 each and can be purchased from Fellows Bakers or the Ardingly Post Office .

You may also wish to save the following dates for future Ardingly film evenings: February 14th, March 14th, April 11th, May 24th, June 27th, September 26th, October 30th and November 21st.

We greatly look forward to seeing you tonight and, as always, you may wish to bring your own cushion!

The Ardingly Cricket Club AGM: will be held on Tuesday 22nd January at 8pm in the Ardingly Inn. All are welcome. Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm starting on January 17th