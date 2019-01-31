Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

The Ardingly Cricket Club: Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm starting January 17th

We’re thrilled: to tell you that the next film to be screened at Hapstead Hall is Mary Poppins Returns! Please save Thursday 14th February in your calendars. Tickets are now available to purchase from Fellows Bakers and the Ardingly Post Office. What’s more, we haven’t forgotten that it’s Valentines Day - so we’ll have prosecco, chocolate-covered strawberries and other lovely treats for sale!

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 3rd February, 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am sunday@thecentre a café-style service for everyone in the Church Centre, with refreshments served from 10.00am and throughout the service.

6.30pm “Open to God” a quiet and reflective service in Church for the end of the day.