Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

The Ardingly Cricket Club: Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm starting January 17th

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 24th February. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) with prayer for healing and wholeness.