Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

The Ardingly Cricket Club: Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm starting January 17th

We’re really pleased to confirm: that the tickets for STAN & OLLIE, which will be screened at Hapstead Hall on Thursday 14th March, will soon be available to purchase from Fellows Bakers and the Ardingly Post Office.

You may also wish to save the following dates for future Ardingly film evenings: April 11th, May 24th, June 27th, September 26th, October 29th and November 21st.

Sunday 10th March: 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP) 10.15am Holy Communion (CW) 6.30pm A service of Compline. Wednesday 13th March 10.30am Lent Course with Morning Coffee in the Church Centre