Ardingly Short Mat Bowls Club: every Friday evening in the village hall between 7-00pm and 10-00pm. The club plays friendly matches against other clubs in the area as well as an evening roll up. New members are always welcome. For more info contact Peter on 01444 892234.

The Ardingly Cricket Club: Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm

We are thrilled to confirm: that the next Ardingly Film to be screened at Hapstead Hall on Thursday 11th April will be the winner of ‘Best Picture’ at this year’s Oscars, Green Book. Tickets are now available to purchase from Fellows Bakers and the Ardingly Post Office.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 7th April 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Holy Communion (CW), 6.30pm A service of Compline. Wednesday 10th April 10.30am Lent Course – In the Church Centre, with morning coffee