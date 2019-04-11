The Ardingly Cricket Club: Winter nets will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm

We are thrilled to confirm: that the next Ardingly Film to be screened at Hapstead Hall tonight Thursday 11th April will be the winner of ‘Best Picture’ at this year’s Oscars, Green Book. Tickets are now available to purchase from Fellows Bakers and the Ardingly Post Office.

St. Peter’s Church: Sunday 14th April PALM SUNDAY 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.15am Morning Praise, 6.30pm A service of Compline. Tuesday of Holy Week (16th) to Wed.(17th) 24hrs of prayer in Church, beginning 11.00am Tuesday and continuing through to 11.00am Wed. The last hour will be a service of Holy Communion(10.00 – 11.00am). Thursday 18th April MAUNDY THURSDAY 7.00pm Supper at the Church Centre followed by an informal celebration of Holy Communion. Friday 19th April GOOD FRIDAY 10.30am messychurch@thecentre. A chance for families to meet together and learn about Easter whilst being creative, eating and having fun together. 2.00pm A Meditation on the Passion of the Cross. A service that through music, quiet reflection, images, hymns and songs will help us to focus upon the death of Christ on the Cross. Saturday 20th April EASTER EVE 7.00pm An Easter Vigil – the first service of Easter. A service of light held in the Church Centre. Sunday 21st April EASTER SUNDAY 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am “He has Risen!” A service of Holy Communion for Easter Sunday morning.