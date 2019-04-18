The Ardingly Cricket Club Winter nets: will be on Thursdays at Ardingly College from 7.30 to 9.30 pm

Church Services: Friday 19th April GOOD FRIDAY. 10.30am messychurch@thecentre. A chance for families to meet together and learn about Easter whilst being creative, eating and having fun together. 2.00pm A Meditation on the Passion of the Cross. A service that through music, quiet reflection, images, hymns and songs will help us to focus upon the death of Christ on the Cross.

Saturday 20th April EASTER EVE. 7.00pm An Easter Vigil – the first service of Easter. A service of light held in the Church Centre.

Sunday 21st April EASTER SUNDAY. 8.00am Holy Communion (BCP). 10.15am “He has Risen!” A service of Holy Communion for Easter Sunday morning.

Anniversary dinner: On May 19, 1919, Henry Hett of Hapstead House, gave the hall to the village to mark the victory of World War I.

To mark 100 years, there is a dinner and quiz on Friday 17th May from 7pm and an exhibition in the Hall on Saturday 18th May from 2pm till 4.30pm.

Please join us on Friday 17th May from 7pm for a three course meal - including a charcuterie sharing plate, hot buffet and delicious home made puddings served on round cabaret tables (up to 10 seats). The menu card will be available to view at the point of purchase and I kindly ask that any dietary requirements are emailed to me at clerkhapsteadhall@gmail.com. Wines will be available to buy during the evening and there will also be a quiz with prizes for the winning table. Tickets are available now at Ardingly Post Office and the Fellows Bakery at £12.50 each.

Come and have a wander, too, around the exhibition on Saturday 18th May, where tea and cakes will also be served. The exhibition will showcase local organisations and businesses who have provided services and have strong links with our lovely village community.

We have a few spaces left, so if you also wish to be a part of the exhibition, please contact me on the link below and we may be able to provide you with a complimentary table to showcase your organisation, services, past activities and future plans to our community.

We would love you to be part of Hapstead Hall Centenary.