DEFIBRILLATOR: Just a reminder that the village has public access defibrillators on the Station platform (South near the ticket office) and on the wall of Bramble Hall.

ROAD WORKS HANDCROSS/REDBRIDGE LANE: On 23 – 26 March Network Rail will be working on the delivery and collection of railway plant so there will be two-way signals on this road. Call Network Rail on 03457 114141 for more information.

POP UP BREAKFAST: On Sunday 25 March there will be another Pop Up Breakfast in Bramble Hall from 9.00 am until 12 noon when Warden Park students are raising money for their trip to Peru in the summer of 2018. Full English, Baps and Butties, American Pancakes and Pastries are on offer. A great way to spend Sunday morning!

CINEMA: “Goodbye Christopher Robin” is the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 23 March at 7.30 pm. This biographical family film gives a glimpse into the relationship between the beloved children’s author A. A. Milne, and his son Christopher Robin – whose toys inspired the magical world of Winnie the Pooh.

The film stars Domhnall Gleeson; Margot Robbie, and Kelly Macdonald and is rated PG. Tickets £6 from Threads.

61 CLUB COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 24 March from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Parish Room. There will be an Easter Raffle as well as our usual Main Raffle, Tombola, Cakes and Produce and Bric-a-brac with Books stalls. Any donations you have for any of the stalls will be VERY gratefully received whether before or on the morning. We are hoping for good weather so that the hall will be full of people enjoying a coffee and a natter with old friends and new ones still to meet.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: is on Saturday 24 March from 2.30 until 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. We welcome all entries – flowers, vegetables and cookery – the more entries the more successful and magnificent the show. Do get involved, call 811800 for more information. The Competition Cake is a Marmalade Cake, recipe in the Year Book. Entries forms to the Show Secretary at High Trees, Oldlands Avenue or email to bgacontact@btinternet.com . Come along on the day to see the displays of flowers and produce and sample home-made cakes over a hot cup of tea or coffee. This year we will have examples of home-grown Balcombe talent on display as well as the glorious flowers and vegetables. There will be photos, quilting, cartoons and other art work to enjoy. Look out too for the launch of the Sunflower competition.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ NIGHT: takes place on Sunday 25 March at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

BALCOMBE CLUB AGM: is on Monday 26 March at 7.30 pm in the Forest Room.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 25 March 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.

Wednesday 28 March 2.00 pm Play & Praise with an Easter message