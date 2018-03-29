TIGGERS PRE-SCHOOL: have a Balcombe Bunny Hunt on Saturday 31 March 10 – 12 noon in the Parish Room.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: are celebrating Good Friday 30 March with a meal.

BALCOMBE CLUB: are raising money for St. Catherine’s Hospice and Cancer Research on Saturday 7 April when they are attempting to to break the total raised last year for St Catherine’s Hospice which was f £2,473. Two bands will be performing; headlining will be The Ruts Dc supported by local band Stop Press plus the Morgellons and a DJ set, all for £12 per ticket. So if you like Reggae mixed with a bit of urban Rock & Roll, the 7th is for you.

DEATH BY RADIO: is the next production by the Victory Players – this is a 1940s Murder Mystery when you can enjoy a Fish and Chip Supper as well as the entertainment. The production is at the Victory Hall on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 April from 7.00 pm. Tickets at Threads £15 per person.

The GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: was a very successful event this year with flower, domestic and children’s entries all up on last year. There was a great buzz in the hall and the Home Grown Talent displays brought colour and interest to the proceedings. The winners of the cups were:- The David Tewson Memorial cup was won by Karen Lindsay-Stewart, The Denman Plate by Rosie Wiltshire , The Mollie Nicholson Junior Challenge cup by Ella Smith and the diploma for the best exhibit in the flower classes went to Karen Lindsay-Stewart. We would like to thank all who contributed by entering and a special thank you to the local talent who displayed their work – Prudence Harding, Lily Parris, Rob Saunders, Penny Talman, Malcolm Thomason, Ross Thomson, and Jacqueline Wigington. Do join in by entering something for the Autumn Show which is Saturday 8 September – it is a great village tradition and involves cake so what could be better!

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Friday 30 March 10.00 am Family Service (children take part in the story of the Last Supper & Good Friday, hot cross buns served afterwards).

2.00 pm Reflections on the Cross (following the events of Holy Week and The Passion, a sung service with readings)

6.30 pm Locus Youth Club Passover Meal

Sunday 1 April Easter Day 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Eucharist with Easter Eggs.