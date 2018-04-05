BALCOMBE WI: meet on Thursday 5 April at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall.

BALCOMBE CLUB: are raising money for St. Catherine’s Hospice and Cancer Research on Saturday 7 April when they are attempting to break the total raised last year for St Catherine’s Hospice which was £2,473. Two bands will be performing; headlining will be The Ruts Dc supported by local band Stop Press plus the Morgellons and a DJ set, all for £12 per ticket. So if you like Reggae mixed with a bit of urban Rock & Roll, the 7th is for you.

QUIZ NIGHT: Balcombe Club’s quiz takes place on Sunday 8 April at 8.00 pm, teams of four.

CHARITY SPRING DINNER: On Saturday 14 April Steve Crane, the Head Chef at Ockenden Manor, is cooking a four course Spring Dinner to raise funds for two of the Neil’s Club Members with Young Onset Dementia to travel to New York. The cost is £40 with £20 going directly to the fund. Contact Balcombe Club to see the full menu. There will also be a Grand Raffle and Auction. For tickets please call Julie on 07989 256412

DEATH BY RADIO: is the next production by the Victory Players – this is a 1940s Murder Mystery when you can enjoy a Fish and Chip Supper as well as the entertainment. The production is at the Victory Hall on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 April from 7.00 pm. Tickets at Threads £15 per person. Feel free to come along in 1940s dress to add to the fun.

PTA QUIZ & CURRY NIGHT: takes place in the School Hall on Friday 20 April at 7.30 pm.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is The Darkest Hour rated PG on Friday 20 April at 7.30 pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 8 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist