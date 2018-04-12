NEW RAILWAY TIMETABLE: a new timetable comes into effect 20 May with only be one train an hour to London between 7 and 8 am and no Victoria trains or Gatwick connections in the morning peak. Some commuters are understandably disgruntled and are sending complaints and comments to https//www.southernrailway.com/help-and-support/contact-us

MOTHERS’ UNION COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 14 April from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Parish Room. Everyone will be most welcome.

CHARITY SPRING DINNER: On Saturday 14 April Steve Crane, the Head Chef at Ockenden Manor, is cooking a four course Spring Dinner to raise funds for two of the Neil’s Club Members with Young Onset Dementia to travel to New York. The cost is £40 with £20 going directly to the fund. Contact Balcombe Club to see the full menu. There will also be a Grand Raffle and Auction.

DEATH BY RADIO: is the next production by the Victory Players – this is a 1940s Murder Mystery when you can enjoy a Fish and Chip Supper as well as the entertainment. The production is at the Victory Hall on Friday 13 and Saturday 14 April from 7.00 pm. Tickets at Threads £15 per person. Feel free to come along in 1940s dress to add to the fun.

BALCOMBE TENNIS: welcome you to their Season Opener on Sunday 15 April from 3.00 pm – 5.30 pm at the courts. It is an opportunity to complete your membership application forms for the new season as well as playing “Rusty Racket Doubles” for all ages. See www.balcombetennis.com for more details.

BALCOMBLE CLUB OPEN MIC NIGHT: is on Tuesday 17 April at 8.00 pm. Mike Dobie is in control.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY: the April talk will be given by Colin Burnham, titled ‘Balcombe’s Railway’. A railwayman himself, Colin has taken on the Society’s Railway Project. Balcombe’s real emergence came with the arrival of rail, and Colin, a practised speaker, will give us insights relating to the history and the future of the railway. We can promise you an informed and entertaining evening, with interesting illustrations, even if you are not a trainspotter! The talk is on Wednesday 18 April, in the Victory Hall, and will be preceded by the AGM. There are still some outstanding subscriptions, and we would be grateful if they could be paid at the meeting (if not before), as it is our last talk until September. The evening commences at 8pm SHARP. Usual entry of £1 for members and £3 for visitors, to include refreshment.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Sunday 15 April.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is The Darkest Hour rated PG on Friday 20 April at 7.30 pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 15 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Eucharist with Sunday School.