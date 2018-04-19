BALCOMBE’S RAIL SERVICE: A revised RAIL timetable (coming into effect from 20 May 2018) has recently been released. Unfortunately, this revised timetable appears to show a substantial reduction in service for northbound commuters during peak travel hours. At present Balcombe station has 12 northbound trains across Southern and Thameslink services between 5:34am to 9.22am. The revised timetable, however, shows only 8 trains between 5.34am and 9.24am, with only one train between 7am and 8am. After 9.24am there are two northbound services at 22 minutes and 52 minutes passed the hour. Clearly, this reduction in service adds further inconvenience to commuters and is not acceptable. If commuters are dissatisfied then contact both customer relations departments within the train operating companies. The greater the number of complaints the more likely we are to see the reinstatement of service. In addition, commuters could contact our local MP, Jeremy Quin. You can tweet to @SouthernRailUK or @TLRailUK or write to Govia Thameslink Railway, PO Box 10240, Ashby-De-La-Zouch, LE65 9EB or there is an online form.

M23 DISRUPTION THIS WEEKEND: The M23 Northbound (plus slip road) between Junctions 10 (Copthorne) and 9 (Gatwick) will be closed for resurfacing work on the following dates. This is to complete the previous works that were postponed by severe weather conditions in January 2018. The Southbound carriageway is unaffected.

M23 junction 10 on slip & lanes 1 & 2 on the M23 between Junctions 10 & 9 London bound on Thursday 19 April 2018 10 pm – Friday 20 April 4am

M23 junction 10 to junction 9 London bound & M23 junction 10a on slip on Friday 20 April 10pm – Monday 23 April 4am

BALCOMBE COMMUNITY LINKS CAFÉ: is open on Friday 20 April between 11.00 am and 1.30 pm in the Victory Hall kitchen.

TRAFFIC: Brantridge Lane from the junction with Handcross Road to Rose Cottage Lane is temporarily prohibited from 30 April at 8:00 am until 4 May at 17:30 pm. This closure is necessary to allow South East Water to replace a stop tap with a new meter and carry out a new connection. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

PTA QUIZ & CURRY NIGHT takes place in the School Hall on Friday 20 April at 7.30 pm.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is The Darkest Hour rated PG on Friday 20 April at 7.30 pm. The film stars Gary Oldman (Oscar) and Kirsten Scott-Thomas, and tells the story of how Winston Churchill must decide on whether to negotiate with Hitler or fight on against incredible odds. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE CLUB: has The Captain’s Beard sailing into its waters on Saturday 21 April to sing sea shanties and folk songs. Dressed as pirates it is a great show. Pam and Barrie’s Quiz is there on Sunday 22 April at 8.00 pm.

POP-UP BREAKFAST: There will be a pop up fund-raising breakfast in Bramble Hall on Sunday 22 April from 9 – 12 noon in aid of Warden Park children raising money for a trip to Peru.

The HALF MOON is offering a St. George’s Day Menu on Monday 23 April with traditional English fare including steak pies to sausage and mash. Every dish priced at £7.50.

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: takes place on Wednesday 25 April at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

TIGGERS RACE NIGHT: Tickets are on sale now for Tiggers Pre-School’s Race Night which is in the Balcombe Club on Saturday 28 April at 7.30 pm. Always a fun night out, do support the event.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 22 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School, 6.00 pm Songs of Praise for St. George’s Day