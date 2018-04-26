TRAFFIC: Brantridge Lane from the junction with Handcross Road to Rose Cottage Lane is temporarily prohibited from 30 April at 8:00 am until 4 May at 17:30 pm. This closure is necessary to allow South East Water to replace a stop tap with a new meter and carry out a new connection. Emergency vehicle, residential and pedestrian access will be maintained at all times.

CRAFT, GIFT AND LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: This month a full blown Craft Fair will take place on Saturday 28 April from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. The charity represented will be the Balcombe Care Group which does a fantastic job in coordinating lifts for those who don’t have access to a car in the village. They will be selling refreshments and also running the charity table. Do support them if you can by popping up for a cup of tea and cake.

The stalls on offer this time include Savon du Soleil (lovely soaps, towels etc), handmade peg bags, lavender bags, painted planters, fabric teddies and cushions, handmade jewellery, lovely raffia bags, upholstery chairs plus seagrass and cane items, shabby chic ornaments and garden decorations, wrapping paper, knitted children’s wear, handbags, scarves and more. There will also be the regulars such as Usborne Books, Neal’s Yard items, Richard with his marvellous sausages and pork products, and Mary with preserves, cakes and aprons. Don’t forget that you can usually try some of the items it you visit the delectable Monty Bojangles truffle stall and the award-winning Game On jellies and condiments. Look out too for Flamingo Paperie which has taken over from Phoenix Cards and Scrumptious Little Baking (savoury tarts, cakes, & baked goods). Outside in the car park you can visit the Rapkyns Nursery stall who will be back with their wonderful plants and shrubs – perfect timing for the warmer weather around the corner.

TIGGERS RACE NIGHT: Tickets are on sale now for Tiggers Pre-School’s Race Night which is in the Balcombe Club on Saturday 28 April at 7.30 pm. Always a fun night out, do support the event.

BOWLS CLUB: the season has now started and the first match has seen Balcombe triumph over St. Francis on Saturday 21 April, the score Balcombe 65: St Francis 55.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 29 April 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist