The ANNUAL PARISH MEETING: will take place on Thursday 10 May at 7.30 pm in Bramble Hall. This is not a Council meeting but will be chaired by the Balcombe Parish Council Chairman. There will be a roundup of the year including topics such as Rail, Traffic and the well at Lower Stumble. All residents are invited to attend and after the business of the day there will be a talk on recycling from a member of West Sussex County Council.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS: are open for MacMillan on Saturday 12 May and St. Catherine’s Hospice on Sunday 13 May 2018. The timings will be from 2.00pm – 5.00pm. For further on the St. Catherine’s opening contact Joan Moon on 01444 257610 or check St Catherine Hospice’s website www.stch.org.uk for details of other gardens that will be opening this year to raise much needed funds.

On 19 May Tiggers Pre-school: will be doing things a little differently by opening 10 – 1 pm for a Coffee Morning style event, and on 20 May it is again 2.00 pm – 5.00 pm for the NSPCC. This is a beautiful 7-acre garden with magnificent displays of azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias. There is a grassy avenue, lake, lily pond, pergola, Etruscan-style temple and much more. Entrance £5, children free, dogs on leads. Free car parking, refreshments with homemade cakes. The gardens are located 2 miles east of the A23 at Handcross on the B2110 Handcross RH17 6JY.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY EXHIBITION: runs on Saturday 12 May from 10.00 am until 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. The theme is Art & War and it promises to be a very interesting display in the perfect setting with the Victory Hall murals rather proving a point! The exhibition will feature examples of work by Balcombe artists and there will be displays marking the 100th anniversary of WW1 And the 100th anniversary of the RAF.

HALF MOON: has live music on Saturday 12 May when Jamie Moses will be performing.

BALCOMBE TENNIS: there is a Speedy Doubles Tennis evening on Sunday 13 May from 3.00 – 5.30 pm at the Tennis courts. Cream teas and cordial will be served.

CHRISTIAN AID WEEK: starts Sunday 13 – Saturday 19 May – look out for the envelopes through your door.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due on Tuesday 15 May.

NGS GARDENS: are OPEN on Wednesday 16 May from 12.00 noon until 5.00 pm. The following locations are open 46 Westup Farm Cottages, Stumlet and Winterfield. The combined entry is £6 for adults and free for children which allows entrance to all three locations.

BALCOMBE PLACE: is to open its doors for the first time in many years following an enormous transformation. They have a Launch Party and Opening on Saturday 12 May 7.30 pm – 1.00 am. Tickets are £40 to include food, drink and live music. Dress black tie. All proceeds will be split between the Air Ambulance, Help for Heroes and the Chestnut Tree Hospice for Children. Tickets are available on 01444 811167.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 13 May at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

RUBBISH FREIGHTERS: are in the village on Sunday 20 May from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Victory Hall Car Park.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Saturday 13 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist

BOWLS CLUB RESULTS: On Saturday 5 May Balcombe played Crawley Town away and the results were Crawley Town 55: Balcombe 74. On Sunday 6 May Balcombe 64: Lindfield 68 a home match.