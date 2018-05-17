ST. CATHERINE’S HOSPICE: The charity is having a Garden & Produce Fair on Thursday 17 May between 10.30 – 3.30 pm at Cuckfield Park.

COMMUNITY LINKS CAFÉ: is open on Friday 18 May from 11.00 – 1.30 pm in the Victory Hall kitchen. Tea and coffee available, and an opportunity to find out more about the village and its clubs and societies.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION PLANT SALE: takes place on Saturday 19 May from 10.00 am until 11.30 am in the Parish Room. This is a great opportunity to pick up some bargains and enjoy a tea or coffee and home-made cake before settling down to watch the Royal Wedding. You will also be able to get some sunflower seeds so that you can enter the Sunflower Competition. We will have flowers, vegetables and shrubs on offer and always an exciting array of unusual varieties.

NAT WEST: invite Balcombe residents to learn about protection against online fraud and scams on Friday 18 May between Midday and 1.00 pm in the Victory Hall.

BIRCHANGER GARDENS: are open on Saturday 19 May from 10.00 am until 1.00 pm for a Coffee Morning style event for Tiggers Pre-school. On Sunday20 May from 2.00 pm – 5.00 pm for the NSPCC. This is a beautiful 7-acre garden with magnificent displays of azaleas, rhododendrons, camellias and magnolias. There is a grassy avenue, lake, lily pond, pergola, Etruscan-style temple and much more. Entrance £5, children free, dogs on leads. Free car parking, refreshments with homemade cakes. The gardens are located 2 miles east of the A23 at Handcross on the B2110 Handcross RH17 6JY.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: invite you to come along on Saturday 19 May to their Open Day from 10.00 am onwards. The Club is located just off the path up to the Recreation Ground from Stockcroft Road, Balcombe RH17 6HP. New members are very welcome whether you’ve played before or are just starting. If you can’t make the Open Day then we are there Wednesday afternoons onwards call Graham 07534 486968 or Alan 07787574822 to find out more. Flat trainers are needed; we can supply the bowls and initial coaching and practice sessions. Free tea or coffee on the Open Day.

RUBBISH FREIGHTERS: are in the village on Sunday 20 May from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Victory Hall Car Park.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is The Greatest Showman on Friday 25 May at 7.30 pm. Tickets are £6 from Threads.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Saturday 20 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.