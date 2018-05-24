CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is The Greatest Showman on Friday 25 May at 7.30 pm. This musical drama film celebrates the birth of show business and tells the story of P. T. Barnum and his unique and peculiar circus show, it stars Hugh Jackman, Michelle Williams and Zac Efron. Tickets are £6 from Threads. The film is a PG.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ NIGHT: takes place on Sunday 27 May at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: meet on Friday 25 May at 6.00 pm in the Parish Room.

VOLUNTEER AT SCOUTS: Our thriving Scout Group is looking for leaders for Beavers and Scouts and they also need a Treasurer. If you are interested Anthea would be pleased to hear from you on 811189.

NEIGHBOURHOOD WATCH: also need volunteers to cover the few remaining Balcombe streets as resident co-ordinators. Call Julie on 819262 if you are interested.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Saturday 27 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.