PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: takes place on Wednesday 6 June at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

FRENCH ASSOCIATION BOLNEY ESTATE TRIP: There will be a tour and tasting at the Bolney Estate on June 7th at 7pm. We’re lucky to be surrounded by some of the best wine makers in Europe and it’s a great opportunity to get to know a bit more about wine making, to see the vineyards up close and to taste some of their best wines. Tickets are £35 per person to include the tour, tasting and meat or cheese platter, so you can pair food with the wine to bring out the best in both. To reserve a ticket, please email nicola@nicolaprestonbell.com or you can pay by paypal on our website www.balcombefrenchassociation.co.uk.

JUNE DATES FOR YOUR DIARY: the Craft, Gift & Local Produce Fair is on Saturday 16 June this month. Balcombe School PTA has their Summer Fete on Friday 22 June starting after school at 3.15 pm. There is a Pop Up Breakfast on Sunday 10 June. Open Mic Night at Balcombe Club on Tuesday 19 June. Cinema at the Victory Hall Friday 22 June.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 3 May 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service – Down the roof healing, 6.00 pm Evensong