BALCOMBE COMMUNITY: Do have a look at the fantastic Balcombe Community website pages. There is a useful Diary section and information on what’s on around the village. This month there are posters for the Pop Up Breakfast, a Rag Rug Making Workshop and the Sunflower Competition, as well as a brilliant article on Balcombe Club. Many thanks to Rachel and Malcolm who have put this together for the benefit of the village.

FRENCH ASSOCIATION BOLNEY ESTATE TRIP: There will be a tour and tasting at the Bolney Estate tonight, on June 7th at 7pm. We’re lucky to be surrounded by some of the best wine makers in Europe and it’s a great opportunity to get to know a bit more about wine making, to see the vineyards up close and to taste some of their best wines. Tickets are £35 per person to include the tour, tasting and meat or cheese platter, so you can pair food with the wine to bring out the best in both. To reserve a ticket, please email nicola@nicolaprestonbell.com asap.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 8 June from 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

POP UP BREAKFAST: takes place in Bramble Hall on Sunday 10 June from 9.00 am until 12 noon. Raising money to fund a trip to Peru, Warden Park students will be serving a delicious breakfast in a lovely setting.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: is on Sunday 10 June at 8.00 pm. Teams of four. Check out the excellent article on the Balcombe Club on our own Balcombe Community website.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: the results on Saturday 2 June were Balcombe 38: Vicarage Bowls Club 55. On Sunday 3 June Balcombe 68: St. Francis 58.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 10 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist