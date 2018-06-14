The next BALCOMBE CRAFT, GIFT AND PRODUCE MARKET: will take place on Saturday 16 June from 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. The charity represented will be Tiggers Pre-School and they will be running refreshments and a charity table. There are quite a few clothing and fabric item stalls this month including gorgeous ballet tutus, classic girls’ dresses, aprons, quilted things and hand sewn gifts. You will also be able to find shabby chic items and garden ornaments, handmade teddies and cushions, handbags, purses and jewellery, paper products, upholstery chairs and seagrass/cane pieces. Usborne Books are represented, as ever, as well as Pauline with her lovely hand-made cards and the fabulous Neal’s Yard range. As far as goodies to eat are concerned buy some fantastic sausages from Richard or try a pork joint, and pick up a tasty jelly or condiment jar to go with them from Michelle with her locally produced Game On range. There will also be Mary with cakes, chutneys and jams plus Monty Bojangles truffles that always have a naughty but very, very, nice display! Finally look out for the stall promoting this year’s Balcombe Fete on Saturday 14 July by selling raffle tickets for their amazing Grand Draw.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due in on Friday 15 June.

BALCOMBE CLUB OPEN MIC NIGHT: is on Tuesday 19 June at 8.00 pm.

BALCOMBE SCHOOL SUMMER FETE: is on a Friday evening after school on Friday 22 June from 3.15 pm until into the evening with “Fixer” a live bank performing from 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm. There will be BBQ food and games, a bar and sweets, something for everyone!

CINEMA: the next film in the Victory Hall is “Finding your Feet” on Friday 22 June at 7.30 pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE FETE: is now only a month away. June’s Parish Magazine has all the details as well as a list of the categories for the Flower and Craft Show. There will be music, dancing, jazz, dog agility and lots, lots more. Save the date!

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: The Club are on a winning streak with the results on Saturday 9 June. Balcombe 43: Nutley 41 and on Sunday 10 June Balcombe 63: East Grinstead 61.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 17 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.