BALCOMBE SCHOOL SUMMER FETE: is on Friday evening after school on Friday 22 June from 3.15 pm until into the evening with “Fixer” a live band performing from 6.00 pm – 8.00 pm. There will be BBQ food and games, a bar and sweets, something for everyone! Come along to Balcombe School to support the event.

CINEMA: the next film in the Victory Hall is “finding your Feet” on Friday 22 June at 7.30 pm. The film tells the story of a middle class, judgmental snob who, on the eve of retirement, discovers that her husband has been having an affair with her best friend. She is forced into exile with her bohemian sister who lives on an impoverished inner city council estate. The film stars Imelda Staunton, Timothy Spall, Joanna Lumley and Celia Imrie. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE FETE: is now only a month away on Saturday 14 July.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: is on Sunday 24 June at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: the results on Saturday 16 June were Balcombe 67: Southgate Park 62. On Sunday 17 June Balcombe 35: Felbridge 68.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 24 June 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.