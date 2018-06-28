BALCOMBE FETE: is on Saturday 14 July from 12 noon until 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm until 10.30 pm on the Balcombe Recreation Ground. Raffle tickets will be coming through your door with some fantastic prizes, so do enter and return your stubs and money to Balcombe Stores before the event if you can. This revenue goes towards the running costs each year. Look in the Parish Magazine to see what you can enter in the Flower & Craft Show. It is not too late to book a stall – call Nicky on 811708 asap.

BALCOMBE CLUB: Come and support the England team on the big screen at our own village Club and look out for the special promotions on offer. The Southern Rebel Scooter Alliance will be showing off their Scooters on Wednesday 4 July, and to make an evening of this, Mike Dobie will be running the Open Mic Night so come along and show off your talent or just enjoy the evening.

The regular quiz nights with Pam and Barrie are still on the 2nd and 4th Sunday. Now half way through the year Half Memberships are now available for £15, give it a go and look out for the Club’s stall at the Fete. You can also have a look at the website www.balcombeclub.co.uk or sign up to the Facebook page to see the brilliant entertainment the Club offers the village and surrounding area

CRICKET WEEK: The 2018 Cricket Week is fast approaching. This year, it will take place from Saturday, 21 July to Saturday, 28 July. Please keep these dates free in your diary and let us hope for sunny weather. On the social side, we will be offering spectators the chance to buy home-made cream teas, children’s teas and a variety of delicious home made evening meals each day. The climax of the week will be the annual Hog Roast Party on Saturday, 28 July with tickets being held at last year’s level of just £5 and Joe90 providing the live music. Tickets will be available from early July and can be bought from Threads, Balcombe Stores, Adrian Ruzicka, Carol Dutton or any member of BCC. You can also buy them at the Cricket Club stall at the Balcombe Fete.

RAG RUG MAKING WORKSHOP: takes place in Bramble Hall on Saturday 30 June.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: the results on Wednesday 20 June Popesmead 128: Balcombe 62. On Sunday 24 June the Memorial Cup matches were played and the winning team were Sue Dawson, Julie Fenton and David Dean.

Apologies there was an error in the results 17 June when Balcombe scored 25 against Felbridge 68.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 1 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Pet Service – Please bring your pets if possible. If they are not suitable to bring, or you would prefer not to, then please bring a picture to put on the board. 6.00 pm Sung Evensong.