BALCOMBE FETE: is on Saturday 14 July from 12 noon until 5.00 pm and 7.00 pm until 10.30 pm on the Balcombe Recreation Ground. There will be fantastic entertainment in the form of the Dog Agility Demonstration, Inchoir singing, a Zumba display where all can join in, Martial Arts, Ballet, a Jazz Quartet and so on. The Christmas Tree Society’s beer tent will be offering some local beers and the Pimms Tent will no doubt be doing a roaring trade. Most of our village clubs and societies will be represented with stalls, and the History Society will have a display about the First World War for this, the 100 year anniversary of the end of the Great War. There will also be an opportunity to paint and pre-purchase a ceramic poppy which will form part of the display on the church bank for this 100 year anniversary in Autumn/Winter. You can also enter the Parish Council Scarecrow Competition and the Flower and Craft Show (see the Parish Magazine for entry categories). The day does not finish at 5.00 pm though because in the evening from 7.00 pm the band, Sweet Facility will be providing the music and there will be chilli on offer. Come along and support the event and have a really fun day out.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: meets on Friday 6 July at 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ :is on Sunday 8 July at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: the results on Wednesday 27 June Handcross 83: Balcombe 49. On Saturday 30 June Felbridge 48: Balcombe 49. Sunday 1 July Balcombe 86: Downsman 55.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 8 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist