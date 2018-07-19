BALCOMBE FETE: A huge thank you to everyone who participated in the Fete to make it such a glorious day. The Fete Committee had fun and we hope that everyone else did too. A note for your diaries the Fete next year is on Saturday 13 July 2019, save the date!

BALCOMBE COMMUNITY LINKS: meeting takes place in the WI Kitchen at the Victory Hall on Friday 20 July between 11.00 am and 1.30 pm.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: meet on Friday 20 July at 6.30 pm in the Parish Room.

CINEMA: The next film in the Victory Hall is the Guernsey Literary and Potato Pie Society at 7.30 pm on Friday 20 July. This is a romantic period drama and stars Lily James, Matthew Goode and Jessica Brown-Findlay. The film tells the story of how a writer forms an unexpected bond with the residents of Guernsey after WWII when she decides to write a book about their experiences during the war. The film is a 12A. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: on Thursday 12 July Burgess Hill 64: Balcombe 64. The match against Southwater on Saturday had to be cancelled because of lack of Balcombe players. On Sunday 15 July Balcombe 57: Handcross 57 another draw.

CRICKET WEEK: starts on Saturday 21 July with plenty of matches, entertainment and food available down at the cricket pitch all week. They will be offering spectators the chance to buy homemade cream teas, children’s teas and a variety of delicious homemade evening meals each day. The very popular Balcombe Beach and Cocktail Shack will be in operation throughout the week. Tuesday night will be a Caribbean themed evening with curry, Caribbean cocktails and reggae music on tap. They also expect to have live music for part of Wednesday evening (which is the day of the Sussex Farmers match), and Thursday night will be Pizza Night run once again by Tom Bottomley. Friday evening will see the official opening of the new extended Pavilion by Ben Brown, current captain of Sussex CCC and alumni of Balcombe CC and it will also be the Junior Awards Evening. Lastly, the climax of the week will be the annual Hog Roast Party on Saturday 28 July with tickets being held at last year’s level of just £5 and Joe90 providing the live music. Tickets will be available from early July and can be bought from Threads, Balcombe Stores, Adrian Ruzicka, Carol Dutton, or any member of BCC. You can also buy them at the Cricket Club stall at the Balcombe Fete.

The above is just a summary of events - there will be more – the Club would like everyone to visit and enjoy the beautiful ground.

PARISH COUNCIL POPPY PROJECT: Thank you to all who came to help glaze over 220 poppies at the Balcombe Fete last week, the project seems to have been embraced by the village and we are very grateful. We also thank Julie and Luna for their hard work in creating the poppies and devoting so much time to the project. Many have been sold already but there is still an opportunity to reserve and purchase one. Nearer Remembrance Sunday they will form a magnificent display on the church bank and after the project you can take one home for just £15. Contact the Parish Council now on 811833 if you would like to buy one – you will receive a lovely voucher memento which you will redeem for your poppy after the display. After expenses any additional revenue will be donated to the Royal British Legion.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: takes place on Sunday 22 July at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 22 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School