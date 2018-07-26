CRICKET WEEK: is in full flow now culminating in the Cricket Club BBQ on Saturday 28 July. Plenty of matches to watch and entertainment and food available down at the cricket pitch. The very popular Balcombe Beach and Cocktail Shack will be in operation throughout the week. Tonight, Thursday night, will be Pizza Night run once again by Tom Bottomley. Lastly, the climax of the week will be the annual Hog Roast Party on Saturday 28 July with tickets being held at last year’s level of just £5 and Joe90 providing the live music. Tickets can be bought from Threads, Balcombe Stores, Adrian Ruzicka, Carol Dutton, or any member of BCC.

KAST OFF KINKS: at Balcombe Club – tickets are selling fast for the Kinks at Balcombe Club on Saturday 22 September. For tickets go to www.balcombeclub.co.uk. Half way through the year you can also buy a half membership for just £15 so if you haven’t been in the club before then give it a try.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: on Saturday 21 July Southwick Park 77: Balcombe 44. On Sunday 22 July Balcombe 62: Henfield 49

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 29 July 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist