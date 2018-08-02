Locus Youth Club: It meets on Friday, August 3 for a BBQ between 5pm and 6.30pm. Contact Denise for more details.

CATS PROTECTION GARDEN PARTY: It takes place on Sunday, August 12 from 11am until 4pm in the Parish Room.

ONE FINE DAY: Save the date for this fantastic event at the Cricket Ground on Sunday 26 August from 11am until 5pm and then again 7pm till late. This is an all day fund-raiser for the Kent, Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance. There will be afternoon teas, hog roast, ferret racing etc and on the back pitch a Stoolball Tournament (see the Parish Magazine if you would like to enter a team). In the evening there will be live music from 3 DJs and The Captain’s Beard will be performing dressed as pirates and playing sea shanties and jigs.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: On Wednesday 25 July Hawth 33: Balcombe 61. On Saturday 28 July Barcombe 71: Balcombe 66 . On Sunday, July 29 Balcombe had to cancel the game with Haywards Heath & Beech Hurst because of lack of players.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: – Sunday, August 5 10am