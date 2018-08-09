CATS PROTECTION GARDEN PARTY: takes place on Sunday 12 August from 11.00 am until 4.00 pm in the Parish Room. There will be fancy gifts, cakes, books, bric-a-brac, toys, plants, Christmas Cards & Calendars, Diaries for 2019, Tombola and Raffle. Bring your family and friends – free entrance.

ONE FINE DAY: takes place at the Cricket Ground on Sunday 26 August from 11.00 am until 5.00 pm and then again 7.00 pm till late. This is an all day fund-raiser for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance. There will be afternoon teas, hog roast, ferret racing etc and on the back pitch a Stoolball Tournament (see the Parish Magazine if you would like to enter a team). In the evening there will be live music from 3 DJs and The Captain’s Beard will be performing dressed as pirates and playing sea shanties and jigs.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: on Saturday 4 August the club enjoyed competing amongst themselves for the Mac Triples Cup. The winning team were Dave Dawson, Dave Delves and Peter Green. On Sunday 5 August Balcombe 65: Southwater 58.

The HALF MOON: has live music “Moonshine and Molly” on Saturday 18 August in the evening. It is now over 18 months since Balcombe Community Pub Ltd purchased the pub with Nick and Di Madgett re-opening for business on 18 August 2017. Thanks to their efforts the pub is now flourishing. A continuing aim of the Management Committee is to encourage the widest possible membership of the Society from the village and its surroundings. With some of the work originally planned still not complete, plus the wish to maintain a prudent level of reserves against contingency the Society is therefore inviting subscriptions for further shares. The minimum subscription is £250 and this share offer remains open until 21 March 2019. For further details please refer to http://www.halfmoonbcpl.co.uk/business-plan.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: is due in on Wednesday 15 August.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 12 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School, 12 noon Parish BBQ in the Parish Room.