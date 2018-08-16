The HALF MOON: has live music “Moonshine and Molly” on Saturday 18 August in the evening. It is now over 18 months since Balcombe Community Pub Ltd purchased the pub with Nick and Di Madgett re-opening for business on 18 August 2017. Thanks to their efforts the pub is now flourishing. A continuing aim of the Management Committee is to encourage the widest possible membership of the Society from the village and its surroundings. With some of the work originally planned still not complete, plus the wish to maintain a prudent level of reserves against contingency the Society is therefore inviting subscriptions for further shares. The minimum subscription is £250 and this share offer remains open until 21 March 2019. For further details please refer to http://www.halfmoonbcpl.co.uk/business-plan.

PARISH BBQ: takes place on Sunday 19 August from 12 noon in the Parish Room.

PARISH ROOM: Sue now has the 2019 Parish Room diary if you want to make bookings for next year. Please be advised that you do need to check availability before you advertise any events. Call Sue on 811264.

POCKET SCIENCE FUNFAIR: takes place in the Victory Hall on Monday 20 August from 11.00 am until 4.00 pm. The cost is £4 per child with a family of four £14. Each year the Brighton Science Festival takes the Pocket Science Funfair out to a number of locations across Sussex. It’s a day of hands-on science activities aimed at young people with the aim of making science entertaining, educational and fun. Thanks to the support of Mid Sussex District Council it is coming to Balcombe.

ONE FINE DAY: takes place at the Cricket Ground on Sunday 26 August from 11.00 am until 5.00 pm and then again 7.00 pm till late. This is an all day fund-raiser for the Kent, Surrey & Sussex Air Ambulance. There will be afternoon teas, hog roast, ferret racing etc and on the back pitch a Stoolball Tournament (see the Parish Magazine if you would like to enter a team). In the evening there will be live music from 3 DJs and The Captain’s Beard will be performing dressed as pirates and playing sea shanties and jigs.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB: on Saturday 11 August the club hosted the Stewart Oxley Semi Finals with Worthing Pavilion 25: Popesmead 15 plus Downsman 16: Hurstpierpoint 15. The Finals will be played next weekend. On Saturday 11 August Balcombe also played Southwick Park with Balcombe 85: Southwick Park 57. On Sunday 12 August Reigate Priory 44: Balcombe 41.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 19 August 8.00 am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School, 12 noon Parish BBQ in the Parish Room