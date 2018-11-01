The SCOUTS BONFIRE NIGHT: is on Thursday 1 November between 6.00 pm and 8.00 pm at the Scout Hut. Come along for a fabulous display and spectacular bonfire, together with tasty BBQ food and warming drinks.

HALF MOON CURRY NIGHTS: are on all Thursdays in November except 15th.

The BALCOMBE WI: have their AGM on Thursday 1 November at 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall.

BAD BAD WHISKEY: are playing in the Balcombe Club on Saturday 3 November. This is a popular Brighton Skifflebilly band well worth catching.

RUBBISH FREIGHTERS: Apologies to all for the late cancellation of the Rubbish Freighters on Sunday 14 October. The SERCO Risk Assessor attended first thing Sunday morning and deemed it unsafe for the vehicles to operate due to the traffic and parking associated with the St. Catherine’s Hospice Walk. We now have a provisional date for a replacement service which will be one truck only, this will be Sunday 2 December - the date will be confirmed in the next couple of weeks.

CRAFT, GIFT & LOCAL PRODUCE FAIR: a note for your diaries. The next Fair is on Saturday 10 November 10.00 am until 2.00 pm in the Victory Hall. A timely market for all those getting ahead of the game with their Christmas shopping!

BARNSTORMERS COMEDY: at the Balcombe Club promises to be a cracking show with Andrew Lawrence featuring who is often seen on TV. It is Saturday 17 November and tickets are just £10 if booked in advance. Get your tickets now from the Club behind the bar.

REMEMBRANCE SUNDAY SERVICE: is Sunday 11 November at 10.50 am in St. Mary’s Church. The poppy installation at St Mary’s will stay up for a few days after Remembrance Sunday and then people will be invited to pick up the poppies they have purchased at a venue and time to be confirmed. If you haven’t ordered one yet then call 811833 to reserve a poppy (cost £15).

BEAUJOLAIS NOUVEU EVENING: The French Association are hosting a Beaujolais Nouveau night at the Half Moon on Thursday 15 November. Tickets which include a meal are £19.95 per head to include a glass of the Nouveau.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 4 November 8.00 am Holy Communion BCP, 10.00 am Family Service – All about Saints, 6.00 pm All Souls evening service – A service of reflection with prayers, readings, hymns and music to celebrate the lives of our departed loved ones.