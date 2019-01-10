AGE UK: are launching a new community club in Balcombe on Monday 21 January from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club. Drop in between these times to have a chat or join in an activity. You will also be able to help shape which activities could be on offer here in Balcombe! If you can’t get there under your own steam then transport can be provided by Bluebird (01444 471919) or call the Clerk on 811833.

BALCOMBE CLUB: In January members’ annual subscriptions become due again. You can pay in the Club or on the website and new members are always welcome. Subscriptions are just £25 for the year for full membership (£15 OAPs) and the bar prices mean that you recoup the cost very quickly indeed!

QUIZ NIGHT: is on Sunday 13 January at 8.00 pm. Teams of four. Open Mic Night is on Tuesday 15 January at 8.00 pm.

The Club has some great culinary events coming up in January and February, in addition to the regular fish and chips, pie and chips etc on Friday nights. On Saturday 19 January they will have a pop up Thai Restaurant in the Club when our Thai friends will be creating some delicious and authentic Thai cuisine.

Places are filling up quickly for the Steve Crane Gourmet meal on Saturday 2 February. Steve, Head Chef at Ockenden Manor, is a long standing friend and supporter of the Club and produces an exquisite meal for us in the Forest Room with all profits going to the Club. Seating is limited for this event and places go very quickly, so do please ring the Club now on 01444 811226, or call in to book your place. This is an amazing opportunity to walk along to a Michel star dining experience right in the heart of the village.

VICTORY PLAYERS: The Victory Players launched in 2004 with a production of Oh What a Lovely War! has put on many great shows, including My Fair Lady, the Importance of Being Ernest, a Man for all Seasons, and more recently the Railway Children and of course our traditional pantomimes. We plan to continue entertaining the village with good drama, putting on our next show in the late spring of 2019. A loyal band of members including many who joined back in 2004 are ready to enjoy our thespian fun - and we want you to join us. We’re looking for anyone who would like to act, make scenery and costumes, lead front of house - and direct and produce a play. To see who we are and what we do, join us at one or more of the play readings that we’re holding at the Balcombe Club from 8:00 pm on Tuesday 15th, 22nd and 29th January. No previous experience expected - we are true amateurs who enjoy the challenge of PLAYING!

If you’d like to know more contact Keith Major, our artistic director, on 07802 309361 or e-mail k.vmajor@btinternet.com.

LITTER PICKING: As we start the New Year we are keen to make Balcombe a litter free village. To this end the Parish Council will be organizing various litter picking initiatives throughout the year when villagers can collect a picker tool from the Clerk and return it with their bags full of litter which will then be collected by MSDC. We will have adult and child litter pick tools available plus high viz jackets for both. If you would like to take part please call 811833 by Thursday 10 January. The first session will be week commencing Monday 14 January 2019 when we will have pickers available to be returned Monday 21 January.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: meet on Wednesday 16 January at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

PARISH MAGAZINE COPY: for February is due on Tuesday 15 January to balcombemageditors@outlook.com.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 13 January 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist