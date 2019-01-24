COMMUNITY LINKS: Apologies, there was an error in the Diary of the Parish Magazine this month, there is no session 25 January, the next one will be Friday 1 March in the kitchen of the Victory Hall.

AGE UK’s Community Club: is in the Forest Room in the Balcombe Club on Monday 28 January from 10.00 am until 12.30 (and every Monday). The cost is £2 per session, do drop in to have a chat or join in an activity. If you can’t get there under your own steam then transport can be provided by Bluebird (01444 471919). For more information call Michelle or Rowan of Age UK Haywards Heath on 01444 450248.

FRACK FREE BALCOMBE RESIDENTS’ ASSOCIATION: has a public meeting about oil drilling on Thursday 24 January at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall. Residents from Brockham in Surrey will be talking about Angus Energy drilling in their village. For more information go to www.frackfreebalcombe.co.uk.

VICTORY PLAYERS: In a change to that published in the January Parish Magazine the Victory Players will be holding play readings at the Balcombe Club in February and not January.

CINEMA: The next film to be shown in the Victory Hall is Bohemian Rhapsody on Friday 25 January at 7.30 pm. The film chronicles the years leading up to Queen’s legendary appearance at the 1985 Live Aid concert. It stars Rami Malek, Lucy Boynton, and Gwilym Lee and is rated 12 A. Tickets £6 from Threads.

The HALF MOON: has a Burns Night evening planned on Friday 25 January. Ring 811582 if you want to book a table to celebrate.

SCOUTS CHILLI BURNS NIGHT QUIZ: this very popular event is back in the Parish Room on Saturday 26 January at 7.30 pm. Book your table now by calling Anthea on 811189. The tickets are £15 each and it is bring your own drinks and glasses. The Scouts are always very grateful to the Nizam Restaurant in Haywards Heath for supplying the cooked rice free of charge for this event. They have been sponsoring the Scouts in the this way for many years.

LITTER PICKING: Once again a big thank you to our volunteers who helped to collect over 30 full bags of litter, tyres, bits of cars, carpet etc from our village roadsides. Most of the litter has been dropped from cars travelling through, or in the lay-bys where people stop to eat and then discard their wrappers. We are repeating the exercise in May so please call 811833 if you would like to get involved then. All equipment supplied.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: is on Sunday 27 January at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM: is on Friday 1 February at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. Enjoy a glass of something as you listen to the proceedings and then join us for canapés and a quiz.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 27 January 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School