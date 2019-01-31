AGE UK’s: Community Club is in the Forest Room in the Balcombe Club on Monday 4 February from 10.00 am until 12.30 (and every Monday). The cost is £2 per session, do drop in to have a chat or join in an activity. If you can’t get there under your own steam then transport can be provided by Bluebird (01444 471919). For more information call Michelle or Rowan of Age UK Haywards Heath on 01444 450248.

GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION AGM: is on Friday 1 February at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. Enjoy a glass of prosecco or wine as you listen to the proceedings and then canapés and a light hearted quiz. Rumoured to be the best AGM in the village it is not to be missed!

BALCOMBE CLUB’S GOURMET NIGHT: is on Saturday 2 February. Steve Crane, Head Chef at Ockenden Manor, a long term friend and supporter of the Club will be producing a fabulous meal right on your doorstep. Call 811226 to book. You may also have heard that on Friday nights there is a Kids Eat Free limited menu. This applies to Club Members, and is one meal per child per adult.

OPEN MIC NIGHT: at the Balcombe Club is on Tuesday 19 February at 7.30 pm. Mike Dobie is the host.

THE HALF MOON: has Euphoria playing live on Saturday 2 February in the evening. The band bring 20 years experience as a highly popular pop and rock cover band to the pub.

TIGGERS PRE-SCHOOL: has a fund-raising Race Night at 7.30pm on Saturday 9 February in the Balcombe Club. They hope to see lots of you there.

LOCUS YOUTH GROUP: meet on Friday 1 February from 6.30 – 8.30 pm. This week they are at Denise’s and not the Parish Room. Please note the later ending time.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 3 February 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family Service.