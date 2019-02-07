TIGGERS PRE-SCHOOL: has a fund-raising Race Night at 7.30pm on Saturday 9 February in the Balcombe Club. They hope to see lots of you there.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ NIGHT: is on Sunday 10 January at 8.00 pm. Teams of four. Saturday 16 February Live Music with Classix

PARISH COUNCIL MEETING: is on Wednesday 13 February at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

The HALF MOON: has a Curry Night on Thursday 14 February and on Friday 15 February Jamie Moses is playing.

CINEMA: Mary Poppins is the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 22 February at 7.30 pm. Tickets £6 from Threads.

AGE UK’s Community Club: is in the Forest Room in the Balcombe Club on Mondays from 10.00 am until 12.30 . The cost is £2 per session, do drop in to have a chat or join in an activity. If you can’t get there under your own steam then transport can be provided by Bluebird (01444 471919). For more information call Michelle or Rowan of Age UK Haywards Heath on 01444 450248.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 10 February 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist