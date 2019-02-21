SERVICE OF INSTITUTION: On Tuesday 26 February at 7.30 pm there will be the Service of Institution of Canon Keith Richards as our new Rector at St. Mary’s. The service will be presided over by Mark, Bishop of Horsham.

THE FRENCH ASSOCIATION AGM: takes place on Friday 22 February at 8.00 pm in the Parish Room. The Association is busy planning another fun year of celebrating all things French. Following on from the success of last year’s AGM we really hope that as many fellow Francophiles as possible can join us for more cocktails and canapés (French style, of course!) and perhaps a little brain-teaser with a French-themed quiz!

CINEMA: Mary Poppins is the next film in the Victory Hall on Friday 22 February at 7.30 pm. Decades after her original visit, the magical nanny returns to help the Banks siblings and Michael’s children through a difficult time in their lives. The film stars Emily Blunt, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Ben Whishaw. Please note that this film is rated U. Tickets £6 from Threads.

BALCOMBE CLUB QUIZ: is on Sunday 24 February at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

61 CLUB: the Club celebrates its 58th Birthday on Wednesday 26 February at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room.

ST. MARY'S CHURCH: Sunday 24 February 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School.