WELCOME: to Canon Keith Richards our new Rector at St. Mary’s Church who was formally recognised as our new Rector at a Service of Institution on Tuesday 26 February.

NEW STATION FOOTBRIDGE: There will be a short ceremony conducted by Network Rail to celebrate the opening of the new footbridge at Balcombe Station on Saturday 2 March. At this point in time we are uncertain of the timings but keep an eye out for posters around the village or the Balcombe West Sussex Facebook page where we will announce the time later this week. All welcome to come along to the station to attend.

COMMUNITY LINKS CAFÉ: is open for business on Friday 1 March at 11.00 am until 1.30 pm in the Victory Hall kitchen. All members of the community are welcome. The event is for all ages and an opportunity to meet others in the village and find out more about village organisations and groups. If you are interested in donating books for the Community Bookshelf at Balcombe Station please let Karin or Tara know.

WORLD DAY OF PRAYER: is on Friday 1 March and will be celebrated at 2.00 pm in the Parish Room.

LOCUS YOUTH CLUB: meet on Friday 1 March 6.30 – 8.00 pm in the Parish Room.

BALCOMBE CLUB: is pleased to announce that Steve Crane from Ockenden Manor will be cooking a gourmet Mother’s Day meal on Sunday 31 March. Call 811226 to book. Friday nights Kids Eat Free is available –this applies to Club Members and is one meal per child per adult (limited menu).

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 3 March 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Family and 6.00 pm Sung Evensong.