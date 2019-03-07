NEW STATION FOOTBRIDGE: About 50 people turned out to the official opening of the new footbridge at Balcombe Station last Saturday. Councillor Max Preston Bell officiated with John McCall cutting the ribbon to declare the bridge open. Network Rail and BAM Nuttall, the contractor, were represented and villagers took delight in walking over the bridge to admire the structure and the many station improvements made during the week’s blockade of the railway. Balcombe station was one of many stations to benefit when the line closure for work replacing parts of the track allowed other projects to be undertaken safely.

AGE UK COMMUNITY CLUB: takes place in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club on Mondays from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm. Drop in at any time. There will be a quiz on Monday 11 March.

BALCOMBE CLUB’s AGM: takes place on Tuesday 12 March at 8.00 pm iu the Victory Hall, please note the bar will shut at 7.30 pm and will stay shut for the duration of the meeting. Please come along to hear about the plans for the Club and have a say and a vote in how you want it to move forward.

Steve Crane from Ockenden Manor will be cooking a gourmet Mother’s Day meal on Sunday 31 March. Call 811226 to book. Friday nights Kids Eat Free is available –this applies to Club Members and is one meal per child per adult (limited menu).

There will be one of the popular Pam and Barrie Quizzes be on Sunday 10 March at 8.00 pm. Teams of four.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY: meet on Wednesday 13 March at 8.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Mike Webster will be talking on the ‘Geology of the Weald and important Fossil finds of Cuckfield, Sussex and Surrey’. The talk will relate to near-surface fossil finds, including the first Dinosaurs, and Mike will produce a table display of locally found fossils. If you think you own such a thing, you might like to bring it along.

Subscriptions are due, for those who haven’t yet paid. The Club looks forward to seeing you on 13 March. All are welcome, with £1 entry for members and £3 for visitors.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 10 March 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist