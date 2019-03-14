MOTHERS’ UNION MEETING: takes place on Thursday 14 March at 2.15 pm in the Parish Room.

AGE UK COMMUNITY CLUB: takes place in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club on Mondays from 10.00 am until 12.30 pm. Drop in at any time but there will be a talk about Help at Home at 10.30 am this Monday 18 March.

BALCOMBE PRODUCE MARKET: There will be a Produce Market in the Parish Room on Saturday 16 March from 9.30 am until 1.30 pm with many favourite stallholders including Richard with his pork products, Mary with Cakes & Preserves, the delicious Monty Bojangles truffle chocolates, Michelle with her award winning Game On jellies and condiments, Luigi with his Italian pastas, oils, biscuits etc. and Vikki from Little Scrumptious Bakery with home baked sweet & savoury treats.

If all is well with the weather Rapkyns Nursery will be outside with their fantastic plant stall so fingers crossed! For those not wanting to buy edibles then Helen will be representing Neal’s Yard and will be giving help and advice on Health & Organic Nutritional supplements & herbal remedies etc

Any profit made from this event will go to Community Links, our monthly community get-together which takes place in the Victory Hall kitchen. Tara and Karin from Links will be providing light refreshments for the Produce Market.

The full Craft, Gift & Local Produce Fairs will be on Saturdays 27 April, 8 June, 21 September and 9 November. If you would like to book a table at any of these events please call 811462.

CINEMA: The next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 22 March is Stan and Ollie starring Steve Coogan. Tickets available from Threads at £6.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN: is coming up on Sunday 17 March setting off from Balcombe School at 10.30 am: raising money for Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice. The cost of entry is £12 adults and £5 juniors (runners must be over 12, under 16s will need adult consent). Call 07795 451156 for more information.

BALCOMBE PARISH COUNCIL: meet on Wednesday 20 March at 8.00 pm in Bramble Hall.

BALCOMBE CLUB: Mike Dobie’s Open Mic night is on Tuesday 19 March. Steve Crane from Ockenden Manor will be cooking a gourmet Mother’s Day meal on Sunday 31 March. Call 811226 to book. Friday nights Kids Eat Free is available –this applies to Club Members and is one meal per child per adult (limited menu).

HALF MOON: is celebrating St. Patrick’s Day by offering £3 pints of Guinness on Sunday 17 March.

BALCOMBE MAGAZINE COPY: for April is due on Friday 15 March to balcombemageditors@outlook.com

WORTH ABBEY CHORAL SOCIETY CONCERT: is on Sunday 17 March at 7.30 pm at Worth Abbey Church. The programme includes Mozart, Tchaikovsky, Khatchaturian and Holst. Free admission. The concert is in aid of Outreach Peru.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 17 March 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School