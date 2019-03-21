CINEMA: The next film to be shown in the Victory Hall on Friday 22 March at 7.30 pm is Stan and Ollie starring Steve Coogan. The film tells the story of Laurel and Hardy, the world’s most famous comedy duo, and their attempt to try and reignite their film careers. They embark on what becomes their swan song when they undertake a tour of post-war Britain. Tickets available from Threads at £6.

BALCOMBE BOWLS CLUB COFFEE MORNING: is on Saturday 23 March from 10 until 12 noon in the Parish Room. Do support the club who are raising money for an irrigation system. They are keen to recruit new players too so pop in for a chat to hear more. They will be serving tea and coffee with toasties and there will be raffles, books, good-as-new and bric-a-brac.

BALCOMBE BULL RUN: was as well-organised as ever last Sunday with 122 runners taking part on a sunny morning. Well done the organisers for raising money for Balcombe School and St. Catherine’s Hospice with such a well-supported event. Put the word out so we can double the numbers next year!

BALCOMBE CLUB:’s Quiz Night is on Sunday 24 March at 8.00 pm. Teams of four. Steve Crane from Ockenden Manor will be cooking a gourmet Mother’s Day meal on Sunday 31 March. Call 811226 to book.

HALF MOON: The pub is also offering a Mothers’ Day meal call 811582 to book. Look out too for the Curry Nights which are on Thursdays twice a month.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: is on Saturday 30 March from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Please see if you can enter your garden flowers or vegetables. It adds to the spectacle of the show and will take you into your garden and give you a different perspective on what is growing there. When did you last look closely at a narcissus or tulip to see the very wonder of it? Show entries need to be with the Show Secretary by Wednesday 27 March. You can drop them off or email in to bgacontact@btinternet.com. See the Year Book for more details and do phone 811800 if you have not had your Year Book and you are a member. This year we would encourage all children to enter. The Under 5s are tasked with a Potato Print Picture on A4. The 5 - 7 years, and 8 – 11 years can enter an Edible Bird’s Nest with Eggs and/or a Sock Puppet Easter Bunny,

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 24 March 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 am Parish Eucharist with Sunday School