PARISH COUNCIL: The present Balcombe Parish Council will dissolve in May 2019 and it is anticipated that there may be vacancies. Would you like to give something back to the village and stand in the election for new Councillors on 2 May 2019? For an informal discussion please contact Rosemary Robertson on 01444 811833. The nomination period is scheduled to run from 19 March until 3 April (4.00 pm) and during this period anyone interested would have to deliver their nomination paper to the offices of Mid Sussex District Council. The Electoral Commission has produced comprehensive guidance for candidates, and this is publicly available via their website.

ST. MARY’S SPRING CLEAN: is on Saturday 30 March from 9.00 am until 12.30 pm at the Church. Cleaning will be inside and outside the church and all are welcome to come and help. Please bring your own equipment and gardening tools, refreshments will be provided.

61 CLUB EASTER COFFEE MORNING: takes place on Saturday 30 March from 10.00 am until 12 noon in the Parish Room. There will be the main raffle, Easter Egg raffle, tombola, produce stall (cakes, preserves, plants etc), bric-a-brac and books. Any donations will be very gratefully accepted on the morning or beforehand. The money raised goes towards subsidising the Club’s Christmas meal and outings.

BALCOMBE CLUB: there are still a few tickets left for Steve Crane’s gourmet Mother’s Day meal on Sunday 31 March. Call 811226 to book. On Saturday 13 April Shola Kaye brings Diana Ross to the Victory Hall stage – a fantastic night of Motown for everyone to dance to. Tickets £10 in advance, £14 on the night. See in Club for details, or on the website.

HALF MOON – The pub is also offering a Mothers’ Day meal call 811582 to book. Look out too for the Curry Nights which are on Thursdays twice a month.

BALCOMBE GARDENERS’ ASSOCIATION SPRING SHOW: is on Saturday 30 March from 2.30 – 4.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Please see if you can enter your garden flowers or vegetables. It adds to the spectacle of the show and will take you into your garden and give you a different perspective on what is growing there. When did you last look closely at a narcissus or tulip to see the very wonder of it? Show entries need to be with the Show Secretary by Wednesday 27 March. You can drop them off or email in to bgacontact@btinternet.com. See the Year Book for more details and do phone 811800 if you have not had your Year Book and you are a member. This year we would encourage all children to enter. The Under 5s are tasked with a Potato Print Picture on A4. The 5 - 7 years, and 8 – 11 years can enter an Edible Bird’s Nest with Eggs and/or a Sock Puppet Easter Bunny,

BADMINTON: The Minton Badminton club play in the Victory Hall on Monday evenings at 8.00 pm. They welcome new members so do go along and try them out.

AGE UK are in the Forest Room of the Balcombe Club welcoming all over 50s from 10.00 – 12.30 pm every Monday.

BALCOMBE HISTORY SOCIETY: has its AGM on Wednesday 3 April at 8.00 pm in the Victory Hall. Following the AGM Tony Perkins will present ‘A BALCOMBE BOMBER BOY’, the illustrated wartime story of David Fellowes, who was a Lancaster rear gunner. We plan to start promptly at 8pm, in the Victory Hall. Entrance is £1 for members, £3 for visitors, and includes refreshment.

ST. MARY’S CHURCH: Sunday 31 March 8.oo am Holy Communion, 10.00 Family Eucharist